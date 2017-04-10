Mel B's estranged ex 'vows to fight for kids'

Share

The former Spice Girl filed for divorce from Belafonte last month (Mar17).

Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has vowed to fight for the children he shares with his former wife.

The 41-year-old broke his silence for the first time since the pair's bitter divorce battle went public, and told British newspaper the Sunday Mirror his children are the only thing that matters to him.

Mel filed for divorce last month (Mar17), and claimed she has suffered years of physical and emotional abuse from Belafonte. She has also accused her estranged husband of getting their nanny Lorraine Gilles pregnant, then pressured her to have an abortion.

The 41-year-old former Spice Girl and America's Got Talent judge was granted a restraining order against Belafonte earlier this week (03Apr17), and he subsequently moved out of the family home in Los Angeles and is not allowed to contact Mel or her children.

When pressed by a reporter at the Sunday Mirror, Belafonte said: "I’m going to have to get off the phone because family court frowns on that. It is in the hands of my lawyers, My kids are the only thing that matter to me."

He is father to five-year-old Madison, and stepdad to Mel's two other daughters - Phoenix Chi, 18, by her first husband Jimmy Gulzar, and ten-year-old daughter Angel with Eddie Murphy. Belafonte is also dad to Giselle, 13, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Nicole Contreras.

Mel revealed in court documents how she tried to commit suicide after 10 years of alleged abuse by her husband, and accused him of forcing her to take part in threesomes and later blackmailed her with the videos.

The former Spice Girl demanded Belafonte turn over any “electronic media in his possession” that depicted her “in either a sexual situation and/or other compromising situation.”

However, a judge denied her request on Friday (07Apr17), but the temporary restraining order Mel was granted against her estranged husband earlier this week (beg03Apr17) prevents him from distributing the videos in any way.

