Mel B's ex-nanny makes explosive claims in libel lawsuit

Mel B's ex-nanny Lorraine Gilles claimed she had threesomes with the singer and her husband.

Mel B's ex-nanny Lorraine Gilles has filed a 128-page libel lawsuit refuting Mel B's allegations that she is a "homewrecker".

The former employee of the Spice Girls singer has strongly denied she had an affair with Stephen Belafonte and aborted his baby in documents filed by her legal team with California's Superior Court on Friday (11Aug17).

In the documents obtained by Daily Mail Online, Lorraine alleged she had a sexual relationship with Mel which lasted approximately seven years and sometimes Stephen would join them.

"I never had any sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie's instruction and without Melanie's actual or apparent consent," she wrote in the documents.

The 25-year-old then went on to state in the document that Mel "would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter or take part in the menage a trois herself."

"These recordings would be extremely embarrassing to me and my family. I do not want any of them to become public," she added.

She also wrote that she never claimed to be pregnant with Stephen's child and she discovered she was pregnant after a one night stand.

Lorraine said she first met Mel and Stephen in a West Hollywood restaurant in 2009 and claimed the singer invited her for "consensual group sex" a few days later.

Six months after she had returned to Germany, Mel offered her a job as a nanny to her three daughters Madison, Angel and Phoenix,

She worked for Mel until she was fired in 2016 when she was reportedly "caught in the middle of intensifying marital arguments between the couple." Lorraine was reportedly given a $300,000 (£230,000) severance package.

Earlier this year Mel filed for a restraining order against her which was granted in April (17). The former nanny is not allowed within 100 yards of the singer.

