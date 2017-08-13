  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Mel B's ex-nanny makes explosive claims in libel lawsuit

Mel B's ex-nanny makes explosive claims in libel lawsuit

Mel B's ex-nanny makes explosive claims in libel lawsuit
Mel B
Posted by Cover Media on August 13, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Mel B's ex-nanny Lorraine Gilles claimed she had threesomes with the singer and her husband.

Mel B's ex-nanny Lorraine Gilles has filed a 128-page libel lawsuit refuting Mel B's allegations that she is a "homewrecker".

The former employee of the Spice Girls singer has strongly denied she had an affair with Stephen Belafonte and aborted his baby in documents filed by her legal team with California's Superior Court on Friday (11Aug17).

In the documents obtained by Daily Mail Online, Lorraine alleged she had a sexual relationship with Mel which lasted approximately seven years and sometimes Stephen would join them.

"I never had any sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie's instruction and without Melanie's actual or apparent consent," she wrote in the documents.

The 25-year-old then went on to state in the document that Mel "would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter or take part in the menage a trois herself."

"These recordings would be extremely embarrassing to me and my family. I do not want any of them to become public," she added.

She also wrote that she never claimed to be pregnant with Stephen's child and she discovered she was pregnant after a one night stand.

Lorraine said she first met Mel and Stephen in a West Hollywood restaurant in 2009 and claimed the singer invited her for "consensual group sex" a few days later.

Six months after she had returned to Germany, Mel offered her a job as a nanny to her three daughters Madison, Angel and Phoenix,

She worked for Mel until she was fired in 2016 when she was reportedly "caught in the middle of intensifying marital arguments between the couple." Lorraine was reportedly given a $300,000 (£230,000) severance package.

Earlier this year Mel filed for a restraining order against her which was granted in April (17). The former nanny is not allowed within 100 yards of the singer.

© Cover Media

Related news

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte blasted for 'living beyond their means'

Posted on 17/07/2017
The judge didn't find either of their claims for monthly expenses "credible or reasonable".

Stephen Belafonte's lawyers want Mel B to produce medical records ahead of trial

Posted on 18/07/2017
Mel B is seeking a permanent restraining order against Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B's nanny misses divorce case deposition

Posted on 11/08/2017
Mel B's and Stephen Belafonte's former nanny is embroiled in their bitter divorce battle.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Paris Jackson Photoshops Herself into Celebrity Photos

All photo albums

Facebook