Mel B's father's death prompted her to rethink 'toxic' marriage - report

The recent death of Mel B's father reportedly prompted her to rethink her "toxic" marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

It was revealed earlier this week (beg20Mar17) that former Spice Girls star Mel had filed papers to end her nine-year marriage to Stephen, citing irreconcilable differences.

The news came as a surprise to many, especially considering the singer had posted a series of loved-up messages about her spouse just six weeks before filing for divorce.

Now it has been alleged the marriage split was fueled by Mel's father's death and the subsequent reconciliation between the singer and her mother Andrea and sister Danielle.

"Mel has wanted to divorce Stephen for two years – the marriage was totally toxic and she knew it,” a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "It was very sad because she simply didn’t have the strength to leave. They would split up for a period, but something kept drawing her back.

"But the death of her dad and reconciliation with her mom and sister has changed everything. She’s finally broken free and everyone in her life is completely delighted."

It was Mel's 2007 marriage to Stephen that is said to have led to the family rift, but after Martin's passing following a five-year battle with cancer, the singer apparently decided to "put blood before water".

"Money was at the center of many rows but Martin’s passing provided a moment of complete clarity for Mel," a source added to the publication. "For the first time in a decade, she decided to put blood before water.

"Stephen was always coming up with business ideas which caused huge arguments. It is no secret her family didn’t like him and now she has reconnected with them, Mel is sorting out her life."

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mel and Stephen, who share five-year-old daughter Madison, separated at the end of December (16).

The Wannabe singer is asking for joint custody and she also wants the court to terminate any spousal support to Stephen.

This is the star's second failed marriage - she and her first husband Jimmy Gulzar split in 2000.

