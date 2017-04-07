Mel B's lawyers demand location of secret storage garage

Share

The former Spice Girls star claims her soon-to-be-ex is working with the couple's former nanny on a plan to wreck her reputation

Lawyers representing former Spice Girls star Mel B have asked a judge to order her estranged husband to tell her where his secret storage garage is.

The singer's legal team has discovered Stephen Belafonte has been stashing items away in a lock-up under the name of the couple's former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, since 2009, and, according to TMZ, the lawyers want access.

In court on Friday (07Apr17), Mel B's representatives told the judge overseeing her messy divorce case that they believe Belafonte took boxes from their garage, containing photos of the former Spice Girls star's recently deceased father and all his estranged wife's pop memorabilia, when he was ordered out of the home earlier this week (beg07Apr17).

Sources tell TMZ Mel B and her lawyers have repeatedly asked him to return the photos and give up the location of his storage facility, but he has refused.

Her lawyers have asked the judge to force Belafonte to give them the address of the lock-up and the required passwords for entry.

To add insult to injury for Mel B, aka Melanie Brown, Gilles is the woman the singer alleges had an affair with Belafonte while they were married. She claims her estranged husband got her pregnant but convinced her to have an abortion.

Mel B's legal reps also told the judge Belafonte has repeatedly threatened to destroy his estranged wife's reputation by releasing a series of sex tapes.

According to new documents filed on Friday and obtained by TMZ, Belafonte would "regularly hold up his phone to me and point to a video file and say, 'It's just one click away', meaning that with one click he could send out a video and my career would be over."

She says, "He (Belafonte) has admitted to me that our former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, maintains possession and control over the media such that I could never have anyone locate the tapes so as to obtain and destroy the same... I believe that Lorraine Gilles and (Belafonte) are acting in concert to deprive me of my personal belongings by either destroying or disseminating said belongings."

The judge has yet to rule on whether or not Belafonte must hand over the details to the location of the singer's belongings and the storage facility.

