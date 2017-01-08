Mel B shares the ups and downs of marriage

Share

Former Spice Girl Mel B can be an “uncool mom” to her kids.

Mel B’s marriage is both “beautiful” and a “pain in the butt”.

The 41-year-old singer has been with husband Stephen Belafonte since 2007, with the couple choosing to document their antics on reality TV show Mel B: It’s a Scary World in 2010.

Despite being candid about the ups and downs in their union, the former Spice Girl and her other half are more united than ever as they continue to move forward with their family.

“We were really good friends before anything intimate happened – he is my best mate,” she smiled to Britain’s Closer magazine. “Of course we have our moments, but it’s like any relationship – it’s a pain in the butt sometimes, and then it’s beautiful. You’ve just got to work at it, but as long as you like the person that’s half the battle gone. He’s a great dad, too.”

The pair has five-year-old daughter Madison, together, and share Mel’s daughters Phoenix, 17, and nine-year-old Angel, and Stephen’s daughter Giselle, from previous relationships.

And although she’s famous around the globe, it seems Mel’s fame stemming from the Spice Girls doesn’t have an impact on the youngsters.

“I’m Phoenix’s friend one minute and her uncool mom the next!” she laughed. “I’m not a Spice Girl to them; I’m just ‘Mom’. I’m both strict and soft with my kids, but good manners are important to me and my kids are well-behaved. Well, so far!”

In the last 12 months rumors of a Spice Girls reunion have been rife, and even though members Victoria Beckham and Mel C aren’t getting involved, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel are planning a comeback.

“We have to get back in the studio and get it going when everybody is ready!” she said of new material.

