Mel C supporting bandmate Mel B through 'tough' divorce

Mel C
Posted by Cover Media on April 7, 2017 at 11:30 am
Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, filed a petition to end her nine-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte last month (Mar17).

Mel C is supporting her former Spice Girls bandmate Mel B as she embarks on divorce proceedings.

Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, filed a petition to end her nine-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte last month (Mar17).

The Wannabe singer is asking for joint custody of their five-year-old daughter Madison, and also wants to terminate any potential spousal support to Belafonte. She has also been granted a restraining order against her former partner, after alleging in court papers that he subjected her to years of domestic abuse.

Though Mel C, also known as Melanie Chisholm, was hesitant to discuss her friend's case in an interview with blogger Perez Hilton on Thursday (06Apr17), she explained that she was providing her with emotional support.

"Obviously it's not something that I'm comfortable talking about," she said. "Any of the girls, there's highs and lows in all of our lives, and she's having a really tough time right now but we're all there for each other."

In a declaration to a Los Angeles court, which was obtained by TMZ.com, Mel details the alleged abuse committed by her husband starting with an incident from November 2007. Other claims include her saying that Stephen has sex tapes of the pair and has repeatedly threatened to release them.

Earlier this week (beg03Apr17), lawyers representing Stephen revealed they were planning to disprove the star's allegations.

After the demise of the Spice Girls in 2000, Mel has established a career in the U.S., acting as a judge on variety talent show America's Got Talent.

© Cover Media

