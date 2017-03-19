Mel C won't rejoin the Spice Girls without Victoria Beckham

Share

The singer said the band's reunion at the London 2012 Olympics' closing ceremony was one of the best things she's ever experienced.

Mel C won't take part in a Spice Girls reunion unless all five Spices are on board.

The singer, along with Victoria Beckham, has ruled out taking part in the celebrations for the band's 20th anniversary of the release of their first single Wannabe.

When quizzed by host Davina McCall on Britain’s The Nightly Show on Friday (17Mar17), Mel revealed she wouldn't feel comfortable reuniting unless all her former bandmates - Geri Horner, Mel Brown, Emma Bunton and Victoria - were on board.

"That's where I'm at right now. In fact, that's where myself and Victoria are right now," she explained. "Everybody knows what an amazing thing she's done in the world of fashion.

"I kinda feel like it's not really doing the band justice going out as a four-piece. Whoever is missing - it doesn't matter! For me, Spice Girls - it's like a jigsaw puzzle. It's not the same. It's different for other bands. Look at Take That: they're going out as a three-piece, I love the boys.

"With the Spice Girls, everything about us is the individuality and what we created together."

And Mel admitted it would be hard to top the Spice Girls' performance at the closing ceremony at the Olympic Games in London back in 2012.

"It was the best thing ever. In my history of the Spice Girls, that's my favorite thing," she beamed. "It was incredible."

Geri, Mel B and Emma have previously spoken about performing together again, but Mel’s comments echo Victoria’s sentiments. The fashion star previously stated that everyone needed to move on and forget about the band reuniting.

"There won't be a reunion because I think that when we performed at the Olympics, it was so great, and that was us celebrating everything that we'd achieved," she told U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I still talk to all the other girls, we're still very close, but I think you need to know when it's time to actually say, 'That was great, we achieved a lot,' and everybody moves on... I'll always be Posh (Spice)!”

