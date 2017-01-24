Mel Gibson is a dad for the ninth time

Share

The baby is the first for the movie star's girlfriend, a former professional equestrian.

Mel Gibson is celebrating the birth of his ninth child.

The 60-year-old Braveheart star's girlfriend Rosalind Ross, 27, welcomed the couple's first son, Lars, on Friday (20Jan17) in a Los Angeles area hospital, according to U.S. news show Extra.

The baby news broke in mid-September (16) and a source told People.com the couple was "excited" about the idea of becoming parents.

"Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can't wait to be parents together," the insider said. "The last two years have been some of the happiest he's ever had."

The baby is former professional equestrian Rosalind's first. She showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier this month (Jan17).

Asked about the impending arrival at the end of 2016, Mel told Extra, "I’m just there to catch!"

He told the outlet he's so used to the birth process that he no longer gets nervous: "I think my adrenals are worn out, so I don’t even react anymore," he laughed.

Gibson recently settled a lengthy child support battle with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, who he split from in 2010. They are parents to six-year-old daughter Lucia.

He also shares seven older children with his ex-wife Robyn - makeup artist Hannah, 36, who is married to musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd, twins Edward and Christian, 34, William, 32, Louis, 28, Milo, 26, and teenager Thomas, 16.

Mel and Robyn separated in 2006 after 26 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2011.

