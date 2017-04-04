Melanie Griffith: 'Antonio Banderas marriage fell apart because I was stuck'

Share

Melanie Griffith finds it "weird" when Kris Jenner tries to set her up with somebody.

Melanie Griffith believes her marriage to Antonio Banderas broke down because she "was stuck".

The Working Girl actress filed papers to end her 18-year marriage to The Mask of Zorro star in June, 2014 and it was finalized in December, 2015. While they have openly gushed about each other since, even declaring they will "always love" one other, they have kept relatively quiet about the reasons behind their failed marriage.

Melanie has now revealed to Porter magazine that nobody else was involved in their split, she was simply feeling stuck.

"I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck; nobody else is to blame," she said. "It's just that I personally got stuck and I won't let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do."

Since the split, Antonio has moved on with Dutch investment consultant girlfriend Nicole Kimpel but Melanie hasn't met anyone since their divorce and she doesn't go on dates.

"I'm shy with men now, very reticent. I haven't met anyone in the almost two years we have been divorced, " she revealed. When asked if she was dating, she replied, "No, I don't go on dates, nobody has asked me on a date. I go out with my girlfriends."

The 59-year-old admits her good friend Kris Jenner has been trying to set her up with men but she finds it "weird". Melanie met Kris about three years ago through her daughter Khloe Kardashian, who uses the same trainer as Melanie, and she considers her one of her best friends.

"We've both been divorced a couple of times, we've had a few kids and we've had situations in common - life-changing ones," she explained. "I'll be having a sh**ty day, the lowest of the lows, and she'll come over, sit on my bed and be right there with me."

Melanie has daughter Stella, 20, with Antonio plus son Alexander, 31, and daughter Dakota Johnson, 27, from previous marriages.

© Cover Media