Melanie Griffith trying to reverse cosmetic procedures

The actress was hurt by the public's reactions to her cosmetic procedures.

Melanie Griffith is undergoing cosmetic procedures to reverse the effects of work she has had done in the past.

The Working Girl star reportedly went under the surgeon's knife for the first time 20 years ago and subsequently had fillers and lip injections. However, the 59-year-old admits she is unhappy with the results and has been working with a doctor to become a natural beauty again.

"About seven years ago I started doing injections, and now for the past two, three years, I have been getting it dissolved - it takes a while," she tells Porter magazine. "I didn't see it until people started saying, 'Oh my God, what has she done?' I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this s**t that this other woman doctor put in.

"I had it done to my lips too. So awful. Hopefully, I look more normal now.''

Melanie's lip injections have been a subject of scrutiny for several years and she believes she suffered an allergic reaction to the treatment.

''Somebody put this ridiculous stuff in and I think I must have been allergic to it,'' she says.

In her interview, the actress also opened up about her past struggles with addiction, insisting she did "some things I probably shouldn't have done", but she was always a good mom.

"I was a totally functioning mom," Melanie adds. "I wasn't, like, a drunk-on-the-floor, out-of-it person... I was there for my kids. They had a sort of privileged gypsy life."

And she praises her ex-husband Don Johnson for supporting her through her most difficult time.

"Don was actually waiting for me when I got out of rehab," she says. "We got back together; it was the most natural, perfect, loving thing."

But their on/off romance was always doomed, with Melanie adding, "I think it's hard when you are both in the public eye, unless one of you gives up work."

