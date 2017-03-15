Melissa George breaks down recalling 'assault' in promo for tell-all interview

Share

Melissa George claims she "couldn't turn her neck" after an altercation with her now ex-partner Jean-David Blanc last September (16).

Melissa George breaks down in tears while recalling the incident that led to her hospitalization last September (16) in a promo for a "tell-all" interview set to be aired on Australian TV.

The former The Good Wife star split from French businessman beau Jean-David Blanc after she was taken to hospital with bruising on her face following an altercation at their home in Paris, France.

Her battle with Blanc has become nastier in recent months, with him pressing charges against George after alleging she attempted to "kidnap" their sons Raphael, three, and Solal, one. Now the 40-year-old actress has sat down with Channel Seven programme Sunday Night, and in a teaser for the upcoming tell-all interview, an emotional George is seen struggling to control her emotions.

In the clip, George is seen with tears in her eyes as she clutches one of her son's soft toys while recalling the alleged domestic assault, saying: "I've been hit, I've been in a fight, I've got my babies... I couldn't walk. I couldn't turn my neck."

She also speaks about Blanc's allegations of her kidnapping the boys, alleging the case has included: "People being bribed".

George is also questioned by the Sunday Night reporter, Steve Pennells, about her reasons for taking part in the interview, commenting that in light of her legal woes she's taking a big risk. The ex Alias star is then seen replying: "I have no other choice."

The promo was also shared on Facebook, alongside the words: "She has been assaulted, hospitalized, threatened with kidnapping charges and forced to abandon her career."

The interview marks the first time George has discussed the incident, the case over which came to an end last month (Feb17) when a judge convicted both parties of assault. They are both appealing the verdict.

The couple first met in 2011 at a BAFTA after-party and welcomed their first son Raphael in February 2014 before adding to their family with second son Solal in November, 2015.

