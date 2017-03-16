Melissa George's ex hits back at claims she feels 'trapped' in Paris

Share

Melissa George's French businessman ex Jean-David Blanc has released a new statement in which he insists the actress is free to leave Paris as and when she wants to.

The former Alias star has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks due to her public battle with French businessman Jean-David Blanc, which originally stemmed from their fight over legal travel restrictions imposed upon their sons Raphael, three, and Solal, 15 months.

Her lawyer Christophe Ayela told News Corp there is a Family Court order in place preventing George and Blanc from taking their kids abroad without written consent from the other parent. Ayela added that his client has asked for permission to travel with them a number of times, but Blanc has rejected the requests - which has caused the 40-year-old star to turn down acting work.

George will be seen reiterating her claims that she feels trapped in the French capital during a tell-all interview with Australian TV programme Sunday Night, which airs this weekend (18-19Mar17), but now Blanc has hit back at her allegations.

"The Paris’ Court decision consisting of a shared custody of our young children was based on very long and various social workers investigations as well as psychologic examinations," Blanc said in a statement written and issued by his lawyer Jacqueline Laffont.

"This decision was ruled by the Judge who considered only the best interest of our children. That does not prevent Ms George from working, as she's free to come and go to sets all over the world as she always did."

George and Blanc's turbulent relationship took a bitter turn recently when the businessman claimed his ex had attempted to take Raphael and Solal out of France without his permission following an altercation at their home in Paris last September (16), after which she accused him of domestic assault. This lead to Blanc accusing her of kidnapping, while George insisted her trip to Australia with the kids had been pre-planned for a month and approved by Blanc.

Both George and Blanc were convicted of assault when a trial over the September altercation came to an end last month (Feb17). They are both appealing the verdict, with Blanc once again denying any violence in his new statement, insisting: "I have always maintained that I had been attacked first and was only trying to protect myself."

