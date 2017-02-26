Meryl Streep blasts Karl Lagerfeld over Oscars dress fiasco

Share

The actress was due to wear Chanel at the ceremony on Sunday (26Feb17) but changed to a different designer.

Meryl Streep has blasted Karl Lagerfeld after he claimed she dropped out of wearing Chanel to the Oscars in favor of a designer who would pay her.

Earlier this week (beg20Feb17), the designer told Women's Wear Daily (WWD) he was in the process of producing Streep's gown for the Academy Awards on Sunday (26Feb17) when he got the call from her reps saying she wouldn't be needing the dress.

"I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld explained. He said her reps called him to say, "‘Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us'."

The Oscar-winning actress has now defended herself against the designer's claims, and branded the 83-year-old creative director of Parisian fashion house Chanel a liar.

"In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,” Streep said in a statement to People.

“That publication (WWD) printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience.”

Streep concluded by saying she wasn’t taking the situation lightly.

“Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting,” she stated.

After Lagerfeld made the claim, Streep's rep refuted the allegations to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the 67-year-old actress would never accept money for wearing a dress on the red carpet.

Chanel also issued a statement, confirming Streep had chosen a dress by another designer, but had not given a reason.

"Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards, with the full understanding that she was considering options from other design houses," the statement said.

"When informed by the stylist that Ms. Streep had chosen a dress by another designer there was no mention of the reason. Chanel wishes to express our continued and deep respect for Ms. Streep.”

Streep landed her 20th Academy Award nomination for her star role in Florence Foster Jenkins, and will battle it out against Best Actress nominees Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert at the Oscars.

