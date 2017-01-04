Meryl Streep tapped to speak at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' public memorial

Share

The actress was close to both Carrie and Debbie.

Meryl Streep has reportedly been asked to deliver the keynote eulogy at a joint public memorial for Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Hollywood veteran Debbie died on 28 December (16), a day after Star Wars icon Carrie passed away following a mid-flight heart attack on 23 December (16).

A private remembrance service for both actresses is due to take place in Los Angeles on Thursday (05Jan17), followed by a burial at the city's famed Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Friday (06Jan17).

According to TMZ.com, Carrie's body has already been cremated, as per her final wishes, and a portion of her ashes will be placed in a coffin and buried alongside her mother's remains.

Plans are also afoot for a public event to honor the memories of the two stars, and sources tell the website Meryl has been approached to speak at the fan ceremony.

A date has yet to be set for the public memorial, which is being organized by Carrie's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, but she is reportedly keen to involve Streep, who portrayed the lead character in 1990 film Postcards from the Edge, which was adapted from Fisher's semi-autobiographical book of the same name.

The Devil Wears Prada star, 67, was reportedly close to Debbie, who she presented with a humanitarian award at the Governors Awards in 2015.

Insiders claim Carrie's original Star Wars co-stars, including Mark Hamill, have also been invited to take part in the public gathering, which franchise creator George Lucas is expected to attend.

The event will also allegedly feature an exhibition of Debbie's costumes from her filmography, including 1952 movie musical Singin' in the Rain, as well as iconic Star Wars outfits worn by Carrie throughout her screen career.

