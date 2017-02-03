Michael Buble and wife confirm cancer-stricken son is 'progressing well'

Michael Buble and wife confirm cancer-stricken son is 'progressing well'
Michael Buble
Posted by BUM on February 3, 2017 at 10:30 am
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have thanked fans for their support as their son Noah makes a recovery from cancer.

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato has confirmed "doctors are very optimistic" about their son Noah's future as he is responding well to his cancer treatment.

The Canadian singer and Argentine actress confirmed the sad news that their three-year-old was battling the disease in November (16), and he is being monitored by health experts at a facility in Los Angeles. Luisana’s sister Daniela revealed on Argentinian TV on Thursday (02Feb17) that Noah is on the mend, and the couple themselves have now issued a statement to fans on Facebook validating this.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” they wrote on Friday (03Feb17). “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

“We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

It’s thought the tot had surgery in December (16) to remove the tumor after having medication to shrink it.

The devastating diagnosis led to Michael cancelling various press appearances, including the BBC Music Awards and hosting the BRIT Awards later this month (Feb17). He and Luisana are also parents to son Elias, who celebrated his first birthday on 22 January (17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Azealia Banks mysteriously disappears from Facebook

Posted on 05/01/2017
Azealia Banks was removed from Twitter last year (16).

Michael Buble pulls out of the Brit Awards - report

Posted on 17/01/2017
The singer's son underwent surgery at the end of last month.

New Brit Awards hosts named after Michael Buble pulls out

Posted on 31/01/2017
Brit Awards chairman Jason Iley sent his thoughts to Michael Buble and his family.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

12 Easy DIY Party Decorations for Your Super Bowl Bash

All photo albums

Facebook