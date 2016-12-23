Michael Buble had 'crazy' Christmas plans before son's cancer news

Share

The star shared the holiday plans weeks before learning his first child was battling cancer.

Singer Michael Buble had been planning for a "crazy" Christmas with extended family and friends before his eldest son was diagnosed with cancer.

The Canadian singer and his Argentinian wife Luisana Lopilato confirmed reports their boy Noah was battling the disease in November (16), and the three-year-old is currently undergoing treatment in a Los Angeles hospital.

It was recently claimed Noah would be released from the medical center to spend the festive holiday with his loved ones at their temporary California base, and although Buble will surely be glad to have his first child by his side on Sunday (25Dec16), the mood of his family gathering will be a far cry from the holiday party the crooner and his wife usually host at their home in Vancouver, Canada.

Michael shared his early Christmas plans during a pre-recorded co-hosting appearance on morning show Live! with Kelly, and during the chat, which aired on Friday (23Dec16), he revealed the festive season is one his whole clan gets excited for.

"This is a really special time of year and traditions are really important," he shared.

"People come from all over (to join them for the holidays in Vancouver)," he continued. "From South Africa, people come from London, Maine, Los Angeles. And they come to my house and I have a massive get-together with all of these people that have spent years with me. My best friends. And they come with my whole family from Argentina, my wife's parents - it's crazy. It's like, 30 people."

The Buble Christmas celebrations typically get kickstarted a few days before the big holiday with guests all indulging in their love of playing music.

"Everybody has tambourines," the father-of-two smiled. "And all the kids have little musical instruments. And then the one Jewish guy in the party - Dionne is his name, from South Africa - the one Jewish man at the party knows every Christmas song ever."

"You know what he always says to me?" Michael asked co-host Kelly Ripa. "He always says to me, 'You know what, Michael? If it weren't for us Jews you wouldn't have any Christmas music because we wrote them all!'"

