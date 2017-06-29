Michael Buble makes emotional speech at first public appearance since son's illness

Share

Michael Bublé thanked his fans for their love and support during his absence from the spotlight.

Michael Bublé gave a touching speech at his first public appearance since he stepped out of the public eye to help his son battle cancer.

The Canadian singer, who hasn't been seen in public for several months (Nov17), gave a heartfelt speech when he picked up the National Arts Centre Award as part of the 25th Anniversary of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards (GPAA), in Ottawa, Canada on Wednesday (28Jun17).

Bublé was due to pick up the award last year but took a step back from his career to spend time with his eldest son after the family received the devastating news that Noah had cancer.

"I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives," he said addressing the Canadian press. "And that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotionally difficult time for my family.”

"I thank you for the love and support that you’ve given me and for the pride I’m filled with every single time I’m able to stand on a stage and say, ‘My name is Michael Steven Bublé and I am Canadian.'"

The Haven't Met You Yet singer also paid tribute to his wife Luisana Lopilato, three-year-old Noah and his younger son, seventeen-month-old Elias, as well as his parents and sisters.

"There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes, ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough because what I feel is just so much more," he added.

When Buble and his wife learned of their son's diagnosis last November (16), the couple issued a joint statement on Facebook telling fans they were putting their careers on hold and requested their prayers.

The father of two then went on to cancel a number of engagements including a BBC Music Awards Performance last December (16) and a gig hosting The Brit Awards in February.

Since then, the singer has been keeping a low profile and has only posted once on social media to update fans on Noah's progress and to stress the family were "optimistic about the future" and "inspired by his courage".

