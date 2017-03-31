Michael Buble's brother-in-law: 'Noah's return to Argentina is a blessing'

Share

Dario Lopilato has thanked fans for their support as his nephew Noah fights cancer.

The brother of Luisana Lopilato has called the return of her and Michael Buble's son Noah to Argentina after his cancer treatment a "blessing from God".

The Canadian crooner and his actress-and-model wife touched down in the country on Tuesday (28Mar17) with the three-year-old and their 14-month-old son Elias. Their eldest boy was diagnosed with liver cancer last year (16) and had been receiving treatment in Los Angeles for several months, but now it's finished Luisana's sibling Dario is thrilled to have him back in the home country of his mother.

"We are living this moment together. Luisana and Michael are going to talk later and I prefer to let them speak," Dario said, reports MailOnline.

"But the important thing is that we're all together here in Argentina. What can I say! It's a blessing from God... The support people have shown has been incredible. We've really appreciated all their prayers."

Michael and his spouse were pictured at Buenos Aires airport in pictures obtained by DailyMail.com and it’s thought Dario was there to meet them.

The couple shared their son’s heartbreaking diagnosis in November (16), telling fans they were “devastated” and asking for their thoughts and prayers.

Things have appeared to progress positively with the tot reportedly having surgery to remove the tumor in December (16) and after responding well to treatment in America, his parents issued an update statement on Facebook in February (17).

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” they wrote.

“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words."

© Cover Media