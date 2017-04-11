Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato reveals son is 'well' after battling cancer

Share

Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato has returned to work in Buenos Aires on a movie she ceased filming to care for her three-year-old son Noah.

Their eldest boy was diagnosed with liver cancer last year (16) and recently returned to his mother's home country of Argentina after receiving chemotherapy in Los Angeles for four months.

Speaking at a press conference held in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (11Apr17) to mark her return to the movie she had ceased working on in the midst of her toddler's health struggles, Luisana appeared to confirm Noah had successfully overcome the disease.

"Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail Online. "My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.

"My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family.

"As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this. Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film," she added.

Luisana and Michael, who are also parents to 14-month-old son Elias, have been bombarded with well-wishes and messages of support from fans after revealing Noah's cancer diagnosis. And the actress added that these sentiments helped her stay strong when she was struggling to do so.

"'I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love," she continued. "And I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.

"It’s difficult for me to speak about this, it’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject. But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It’s wonderful to know that you’re accompanied in life and that people love you."

