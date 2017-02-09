Michael C. Hall cast as John F. Kennedy in The Crown

Share

The actor will team up with newcomer Jodi Balfour to play the Kennedy couple in the hit Netflix series

Dexter star Michael C. Hall is set to bring late U.S. President John F. Kennedy to life for period drama The Crown.

The actor will take on the role opposite South African newcomer Jodi Balfour as First Lady Jackie Kennedy for the second season of the hit Netflix show, which chronicles the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hall and Balfour will make their debut as the Kennedys in an episode detailing their visit to London in June, 1961, when they met with The Queen and her husband Prince Philip for a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

The young monarch had reportedly clashed with Jackie Kennedy over her decision to bring her sister Lee Radziwell, who had just married her second husband, to the high-profile event. At the time, divorcees were not invited to state dinners at the royal residence, but The Queen reluctantly agreed, according to the Daily Mail.

Production on the second season of The Crown is currently underway in the U.K., although a release date has yet to be set.

The Crown, which launched in November (16), stars Clair Foy as Elizabeth and former Doctor Who Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

Hall joins a long list of actors who have portrayed Kennedy on screen - they include Cliff Robertson, William Devane, Martin Sheen, Stephen Collins, Patrick Dempsey, Bruce Greenwood, and Greg Kinnear, while Caspar Phillipson most recently played the late President in Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman as his wife.

Meanwhile, Jackie Kennedy has also been portrayed by Katie Holmes, Jaclyn Smith, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Minka Kelly, Joanne Whalley, and Ginnifer Goodwin.

