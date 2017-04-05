Michael Caine tried to set director pal up with Nicole Scherzinger

Share

The movie veteran spotted the Pussycat Dolls star in a restaurant while he was dining with Zach Braff.

Michael Caine turned matchmaker during a dinner date with the director of his new film, when he tried to set him up on a date with Nicole Scherzinger.

Zach Braff developed a friendship with the veteran while they were making new crime comedy Going in Style, and the former Scrubs star reveals Caine offered to be his "wingman" after learning his young pal was looking for love.

The pair was at dinner in London when The Italian Job star offered his services to Zach.

"He's like, 'I'm gonna set you up with a girl!'" Braff tells talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "He's looking around the restaurant and he sees Nicole Scherzinger... He's like, 'I know her... You want me to set you up with her?'

"I'm like, 'Yeah, you can set me up with her. You're Michael Caine, you've gotta be a pretty decent wingman'."

But it turned out Caine was a "horrible" matchmaker and Zach's first meeting with Nicole was awful and awkward.

"He (Caine) goes, 'Nicole, come over here... I'm watching you two, I see what's happening!'

"I was like, 'This is not going well!'"

Zach, whose exes have included actresses Drew Barrymore, Shiri Appleby, and Mandy Moore, reveals his family members are always trying to find him a girlfriend, but he's too busy to date.

The lonely actor/director was recently scolded by his stepmother for posting a photo of his empty refrigerator on social media. She arrived at his home the next day and fully stocked it with groceries.

