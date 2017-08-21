Michael Jackson's attorney joins Bill Cosby's defense team

Share

Thomas Mesereau will be trying to keep the embattled comedian out of jail during a retrial in November.

The lawyer who helped Michael Jackson to victory in his 2005 child molestation case has signed on to represent Bill Cosby in court.

Thomas Mesereau has been added to the comedian's defense team as he faces a criminal case retrial for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand.

Mesereau joins Kathleen Bliss and Sam Silver in the team hoping to keep Cosby out of jail.

The comedian announced his new squad of lawyers on Monday (21Aug17), on the eve of a pretrial hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, arranged to allow now ex-Cosby lawyers Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa to officially exit his defense team.

McMonagle, who has been by the comic's side since the Constand case began in 2015, formally filed paperwork requesting an exit earlier this month (Aug17), while Agrusa filed her motion to withdraw from the team last week (ends18Aug17). She will continue to serve as Cosby's leading civil attorney as The Cosby Show star faces several sex assault cases nationwide.

A mistrial in the criminal case filed by Constand was declared back in mid-June (17) after jury members failed to unanimously find Cosby guilty of three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault. The retrial is scheduled to begin on 6 November (17).

In depositions recorded over a decade ago, the comic admitted to giving Constand Benadryl pills on the night of the alleged assault in his Philadelphia-area mansion, but he insists the sex with his accuser was consensual.

Over 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting and/or drugging them in recent years. He and his lawyers have always maintained the comedian's innocence.

