Michael Kors: ‘Asking Blake Lively to join video series was a no-brainer’

Michael Kors
Posted by Cover Media on April 14, 2017 at 11:30 am
Michael Kors has shared his admiration for Blake Lively’s “amazing hair and style” in a gushing statement.

Michael Kors is Blake Lively’s number one fan.

The former Gossip Girl star takes part in the fashion favorite's Glamour Games video series, which sees him question a celebrity about various aspects of their life.

Asked why he requested Blake to take part in the process, Michael explained to WWD: “Blake and I have been friends for a long time and she always makes me laugh. I knew our fans would enjoy learning more about her, and she definitely has a competitive side, so inviting her to be a part of Glamour Games was really a no-brainer.

“Her sense of humor and sunny disposition are infectious. I think the video will make people everywhere smile. She brings charm and optimism - not to mention amazing hair and style - to everything she does.”

The feeling is well and truly mutual; Blake frequently sits front row at Michael’s catwalk presentations and has previously raved about his impeccable sense of style when it comes to his fashion offerings.

"Each of Michael's collections are like him - effortlessly radiant, twinkly, happy, cool and timeless," she beamed to The Hollywood Reporter. "He so comfortably blends the styles of many decades to create bold new looks.”

She also told fashionista.com that her friendship with Michael had developed over the years since she became a fan of his collections.

"I am both a fan and a friend. I started as a fan, and I became a friend, but I will be a fan always," she explained.

© Cover Media

