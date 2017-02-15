Michelle Branch launches vintage jewelry collection on Valentine's Day

Share

The three pieces she has designed for Iconery have ties to the singer's new album, Hopeless Romantic.

Singer/songwriter Michelle Branch has released a new jewelry collection to tie in with her upcoming album Hopeless Romantic.

The release won't be available until April (17), but Michelle used the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day (14Feb17), to launch her new three-piece line, created through Los Angeles-based fine jewelry company, Iconery.

Her Hopeless Romantic collection features a memento mori skull and heart spinning pendant in 14 karat gold, sterling silver, and 14 karat gold vermeil, with the remaining two pieces available in the coming months.

The Grammy Award-winning Breathe singer approached the designers with an idea for "heirloom-like quality" pieces made of "precious metals and stones that you could easily mix and match or wear on their own".

Revealing Iconery founder and CEO, Ivka Adam, has always been an "inspiration when it comes to effortless cool-girl style", Michelle tells WENN, "When she started working with Iconery I watched from the sidelines as both a friend and a fan. I was thrilled when she asked if I would like to design my own collection.

"These are all pieces that I wear and they really reflect my romantic vintage style with a bit of tomboy edge."

"Michelle exemplifies the Iconery girl: creative, stylish, and multi-dimensional. We were thrilled when she chose to work with us to launch her first fine jewelry collection paired with the release of her album," Adam adds.

Michelle worked closely with Iconery creative director Andrea Linett, who says, "I have always admired Michelle's French girl-meets-Nashville style and she has a great eclectic jewelry collection with a love for all things Victorian.

"When we discussed the dark romance of her album, it made perfect sense to draw upon the antique memento mori (reminders of mortality) motif."

"The pieces are dual in nature: the pendant represents both the hopeless darker side and romantic lighter side of falling in love, much like the song it was inspired by," the singer adds. "You can turn the pendant to whichever side you're feeling as you wear it."

Meanwhile, Michelle's new album Hopeless Romantic, which was co-produced by The Black Keys' Patrick Carney, will be released on 7 April (17).

