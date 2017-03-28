Michelle Pfeiffer in constant fear of being 'found out'

Share

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer can't help feeling she's "ruining" a movie while shooting her scenes.

Michelle Pfeiffer still fears being uncovered as a "fraud" due to her lack of acting training.

The actress kicked off her career in 1978 and received mainstream attention for her roles in 1983's Scarface, 1988's Dangerous Liaisons and 1992's Batman Returns.

In spite of her huge success, Michelle shared during a chat with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky for Interview magazine that she often worries about her credibility as an actor as she never attended drama school.

In the interview, the 58-year-old noted she has a "constant fear" that she is "going to be found out" since she never had any formal training.

"I've had days, and I still do, when I just pray to the acting gods," she admitted. "When I have a particularly hard scene and I'm really frightened, I show up, throw my arms up and go, 'Okay, acting gods, I need you with me today.'"

Despite suffering from imposter syndrome, Michelle has received three Oscar nominations for her work over the course of her career, including a nod for her role in The Fabulous Baker Boys. But even with her upcoming role as Mrs. Hubbard in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express, she insists old habits die hard.

"I just got this email from Steve Kloves who wrote and directed The Fabulous Baker Boys, and he said, 'How's it going on Murder on the Orient Express?' which I just finished with Kenneth Branagh. And I said, 'Oh, you know me. I feel like I'm ruining his movie,'" she shared.

Michelle, who also appears on the cover of the April issue of Interview, added she has enjoyed a lot of time away from the spotlight since marrying her TV producer husband David E. Kelley and becoming a mum to daughter Claudia Rose, 24, and son John Henry, 22.

Though she is looking forward to getting stuck into a number of upcoming projects, including parts in HBO's Bernie Madoff film The Wizard of Lies and Aronofsky's drama, Mother! which also stars his girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence.

"I'm an empty nester now. I've never lost my love for acting," she smiled. "I'm more open now, my frame of mind, because I really want to work now, because I can."

