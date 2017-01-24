Michelle Williams: 'I was inconsolable after leaving Heath Ledger home'

Share

The Manchester by the Sea star is used to being a single mother.

Michelle Williams is recounting the emotional toll that leaving the Brooklyn home she once shared with her late boyfriend Heath Ledger took on her.

“At that time, I was inconsolable,” Williams tells the Wall Street Journal, “because I felt, ‘How will he be able to find us? This is where we lived, and he won’t know where we are.'

She continues, "And now I can’t believe I thought that. Maybe that’s what’s making me cry is I feel sad for the person who thought he won’t be able to locate (us).”

The Oscar-nominee dated Ledger from 2004 to 2007. The two were both raising daughter Matilda, now 11, at the time of his death. Ledger was 28 when he died of an accidental prescription drug overdose in 2008.

Williams, who is currently earning acclaim for her turn as a grieving mother in Manchester By the Sea, is so used to her role as a single parent now that she is less focused on finding the perfect partner.

“It’s hard to romanticize romance when you’re 36,” the star explains. “When you’ve been a parent for 11 years and you’ve done it alone, you don’t have romantic ideals, because you have a practical understanding that you can do it by yourself."

Michelle insists she's still open to a happy ending, but isn't holding her breath.

"The romantic idea of meeting your person and having a storybook family life that looks like the model you grew up with – that doesn’t really exist for me.”

Marriage might still be on the cards, though: “I’ve not gotten married because I have not had a person to whom I would — so I have not let my sense of conformity or duty override my instincts.”

