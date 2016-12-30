Michelle Williams: 'Life is now normal for my daughter'

Michelle Williams
Posted by Cover Media on December 30, 2016 at 11:30 am
Michelle Williams used to worry she and her daughter were being followed.

Actress Michelle Williams and her daughter's lives have finally returned to normal after the death of her child's father Heath Ledger.

The 36-year-old star began dating Ledger after they met on the set of gay cowboy epic Brokeback Mountain in 2004, and she gave birth to Matilda Rose in 2005.

The couple split in 2007 and less than a year later the Austalian actor died at just 28 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

She says that she struggled to cope with the attention brought by Ledger's death and admits she feared so strongly for her daughter's well being that she went to great lengths to disguise their whereabouts.

However the Manchester by the Sea actress now believes Matilda Rose's childhood is as normal as any little girl's.

"It's much easier," she tells The Guardian. "It became an unmanageable life. It was certainly no way to be a kid. I was really worried at the time about being followed.

"It was upsetting and hard to deal with and there seemed to be no end in sight. That's all really hard to explain to a kid. But our lives are so different now. They're as normal as anyone else's."

Despite her belief that her and Matilda Rose's lives have returned to normality, she still feels Ledger's absence.

"In all honesty, for pretty much everything else, I feel like I'm a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you've been," Michelle said in this month's (Dec16) issue of Porter magazine "In pretty much all senses but one, I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking were it not for Matilda not having her dad. You know, that's just something that doesn't...I mean, it just won't ever be right."

© Cover Media

