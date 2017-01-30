Michelle Williams stuns in stripes at SAG Awards

Share

Michelle Williams, Yara Shahidi and Michelle Dockery all sported bold stripes to the SAG Awards on Sunday night (29Jan17).

Michelle Williams dazzled in a striped dress on the red carpet of the SAG Awards.

The 36-year-old actress certainly made a statement when she arrived at the star-studded ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday night (29Jan17), with her floor-length Louis Vuitton gown turning heads. The silver and gold vertical stripes showcased her petite figure, while the silver neck tie was a perfectly simple accessory. Michelle was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her work in Manchester By the Sea, but lost out to Viola Davis for Fences. Though her stylist Kate Young was determined Michelle would be a winner in the style stakes, and had been working on the ensemble for months.

"I love working with Michelle," she told Vogue.com. "She loves clothes and the process and it makes it fun...I wanted it to feel modern and cool so the little scarf is all it really needed."

Bold stripes were a key trend on the night, with Black-ish's Yara Shahidi opting for a turquoise, purple and yellow striped Naeem Khan number, while Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery sported a pink, black and green striped gown by Elie Saab.

Another key trend on the night was gowns with bird-inspired motifs. Thandie Newton had a show stopping moment in a glittering tea-length Schiaparelli gown, which had a bejeweled phoenix stitched across the back. While Nicole Kidman looked spectacular in an emerald green Gucci gown, which had parrot-inspired sequins stitched onto the sleeves. The Australian star matched the stunning look with Fred Leighton earrings and Stuart Weitzman heels. And Meryl Streep turned up the glamour a notch in a glowing white Valentino gown that was covered in a delicate bird print, with the veteran Hollywood star choosing to match her attire with a white clutch bag and diamond feather-shaped earrings.

