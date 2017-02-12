Migos' Offset kicked off plane reportedly for using cellphone

Share

American Airlines was in the news earlier this week (ends10Feb17) for an incident involving Jason Derulo.

Migos rapper Offset was removed from an American Airlines flight on Saturday (11Feb17), reportedly for refusing to stop talking on his cellphone.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, promptly recorded and posted a 48-second video with much of its content unintelligible though he is clearly heard stating: "American Airlines kicked me off the plane for motherf**king talking on the phone… F**k American Airlines...could have taken a private (plane), kick me off the plane and I’ll go private."

American Airlines officials responded to a query from TMZ whose bosses reported that Offset was indeed removed after he refused to stop talking on his cellphone when asked to do so by a member of the cabin crew.

The news site reported that the airline told them Offset was "loud, disruptive and began cursing". Sources note that the other two members of the hip hop group, Quavo and Takeoff, did indeed take off on the Dallas-bound flight.

Migos' Bad and Boujee featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert topped the Billboard Hot 100 last month (Jan17) following a surprise shout-out at the Golden Globes ceremony (08Jan17) from Donald Glover who won a prize for his TV show Atlanta, the city where the Culture rappers are based.

During his speech, Donald said, “I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show (Atlanta), but for making Bad and Boujee. Like that’s the best song ever.” Donald later told reporters that he considers the rappers "the Beatles of this generation".

It's not the first time this week that American Airlines has been called out by a musician. On Wednesday (08Feb17), Wiggle hitmaker Jason Derulo also posted a video claiming the airline tried to charge a member of his entourage $6,000 for checking a number of bags.

Jason noted in his video that he is a Concierge Key member which is "only for members who spend millions of dollars" traveling with the airline. American Airlines bosses responded that Concierge Key members are entitled to check three bags free of charge but that Derulo's representative tried to check 19 bags.

