Migos' pre-Grammy Awards party broken up by police officers

A pre-Grammy Awards party thrown by chart-topping rap group Migos was shut down by Beverly Hills police officers on Saturday night (11Feb17).

The Bad and Boujee hitmakers hosted the Black Tie Grammys party, and, according to TMZ, the party swelled to over 1,500 attendees after the venue's address was listed publicly. Cops were called around 1am to break up the massive get together.

It reportedly took two hours to disperse the crowds and celebrities, including Chris Brown, who were seen exiting the celebration.

Several citations were reportedly issued to a number of guests, but it is unclear if the hip hop stars face any legal issues over the bash.

The drama came hours after Migos rapper Offset was kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to stop talking on his cellphone.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, promptly recorded and posted a 48-second video with much of its content unintelligible, though he could clearly be heard stating: "American Airlines kicked me off the plane for motherf**king talking on the phone… F**k American Airlines...could have taken a private (plane), kick me off the plane and I’ll go private."

American Airlines officials confirmed the story, revealing Offset was removed after he refused to stop talking on his cellphone when asked to do so by a member of the cabin crew.

A source told TMZ he was "loud, disruptive and began cursing".

It's not the first time this week that American Airlines has been called out by a musician - on Wednesday (08Feb17), Jason Derulo posted a video online claiming airline staff tried to charge a member of his entourage $6,000 for checking a number of bags.

Jason revealed he is a Concierge Key member, which is "only for members who spend millions of dollars" traveling with the airline. American Airlines bosses responded by informing Brown that Concierge Key members are entitled to check three bags free of charge but that Derulo's representative tried to check 19 bags.

