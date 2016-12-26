Mila Kunis books Bad Moms sequel as first post-baby film

Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, and Mila Kunis
Posted by Cover Media on December 26, 2016 at 10:30 pm
The star gave birth to her second child in November.

Actress Mila Kunis will return as the star of Bad Moms for a festive sequel in her first movie role as a new mom.

The Black Swan star welcomed her second child, son Dimitri, with her husband Ashton Kutcher on 30 November (16), and Mila is already planning her next career move as she prepares to reunite with her Bad Moms cast members Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn.

Writers/directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are back onboard to take charge of the follow-up, titled A Bad Moms Christmas, which will focus on the struggling mothers as their own parents visit for the holidays.

Suzanne Todd and Bill Block will also return as producer and executive producer, respectively, for the STX studio release, reports Deadline.com.

"This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the Bad Moms franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team," explains Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STX Entertainment Motion Picture Group.

"Jon and Scott have a truly hysterical story that was pure perfection," he continues. "Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with A Bad Moms Christmas on a similar timetable and in much the same way in which we produced the original."

The original Bad Moms comedy, co-starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Christina Applegate, was made on a budget of $20 million and became a box office smash over the summer (16), grossing just under $180 million worldwide.

A Bad Moms Christmas is expected to hit movie theatres in November (17).

© Cover Media

