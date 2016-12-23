Miles Teller and girlfriend involved in car accident - report

Share

Miles Teller has reportedly been involved in another car accident.

Actor Miles Teller and his girlfriend have survived a scary car accident in which their vehicle flipped over.

According to TMZ.com, the Whiplash star was driving his Ford Bronco in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County on Thursday evening (22Dec16) when an Uber car service driver cut into their lane.

The vehicles collided and as a result, Miles' truck flipped over. A photo of the scene, posted online, shows the blue Bronco lying on its side in the road, while the other silver car appears to have sustained serious damage to its left side.

Teller wasn't injured, but he allegedly jumped out of the truck and screamed at the Uber driver: "You f**ked up my truck!" The 29-year-old was said to be so enraged that onlookers were forced to restrain him.

Police officials tell TMZ the accident wasn't Miles' fault as the Uber driver made a left turn in unsafe circumstances, and eye witnesses noted Miles showed concern for two people injured during the incident.

Law enforcement insiders also claim no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

This isn't the first car accident for Miles; the Fantastic Four actor has spoken at length about a near-fatal accident he was involved in at the age of 20. He underwent painful laser treatment for years following the crash in order to make a full recovery.

"I got lucky," Miles told MrPorter.com earlier this year (16). "The EMT (emergency medical technician) told me 99.9 per cent of people in these cases would be dead or paralysed.

"Recovery was slow. For years, I had to have steroid injections and laser surgery, the kind they use for tattoo removal. Very painful."

