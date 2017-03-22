  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Miley Cyrus' mom: 'My daughter won't get married in a simple...

Miley Cyrus' mom: 'My daughter won't get married in a simple white dress'

Miley Cyrus' mom: 'My daughter won't get married in a simple white dress'
Miley Cyrus
Posted by Cover Media on March 22, 2017 at 4:00 am
Tish and Brandi Cyrus are laughing off reports suggesting Miley and her man recently wed in secret.

Miley Cyrus' mom and big sister are giggling about reports the pop star has married her actor fiance, insisting photos of the singer in a white dress prove she's not Mrs. Hemsworth yet.

It appears no one in the Cyrus family would be surprised if the Wrecking Ball star dropped a bomb and wed Liam Hemsworth in secret, but her mom Tish and sister Brandi know her big day outfit won't be simple and demure.

The singer's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, sent fans into a frenzy earlier this month (09Mar17), when he shared an Instagram photo of his daughter wearing a white dress and added the caption: "I'm so happy... you are happy."

Fans and followers alike felt sure this was a nod to Miley's secret wedding, but the star's manager later insisted the shots her proud dad posted were nothing more than "some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress".

Big sister Brandi, 29, tells Entertainment Tonight she knew straight away gossip about a wedding was way off, because Miley would not have got married in such a simple dress.

"I was like '(Get married) in that top? What, are you, crazy?'" Brandi chuckles. "She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just, like, the frilly top she was wearing in the photo."

Tish agrees, "If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!"

Brandi and Tish will be showing off their own style in new makeover show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, and Miley's mom is hoping her most famous daughter will come to her for help and advice when she does get married.

"I would have always been working on her (Miley's) house or her wedding... or whatever," Tish tells the outlet.

© Cover Media

Related news

Billy Ray Cyrus sparks speculation Miley Cyrus is married

Posted on 10/03/2017
Bill Ray Cyrus shared a picture of Miley smiling in a white peasant dress against a mountain backdrop.

Billy Ray Cyrus dismisses Miley marriage rumors as he warns against 'jumping the gun'

Posted on 13/03/2017
Billy Ray Cyrus has shot down speculation his daughter Miley Cyrus is a married woman after tying the knot in secret with Liam Hemsworth.

Nick Carter: 'My baby son gives me purpose'

Posted on 18/03/2017
The Backstreet Boy is loving his own little boy's waddles and giggles.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

39 Jaw-Dropping Photos of Celebs as Kids

All photo albums

Facebook