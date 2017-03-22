Miley Cyrus' mom: 'My daughter won't get married in a simple white dress'

Share

Tish and Brandi Cyrus are laughing off reports suggesting Miley and her man recently wed in secret.

Miley Cyrus' mom and big sister are giggling about reports the pop star has married her actor fiance, insisting photos of the singer in a white dress prove she's not Mrs. Hemsworth yet.

It appears no one in the Cyrus family would be surprised if the Wrecking Ball star dropped a bomb and wed Liam Hemsworth in secret, but her mom Tish and sister Brandi know her big day outfit won't be simple and demure.

The singer's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, sent fans into a frenzy earlier this month (09Mar17), when he shared an Instagram photo of his daughter wearing a white dress and added the caption: "I'm so happy... you are happy."

Fans and followers alike felt sure this was a nod to Miley's secret wedding, but the star's manager later insisted the shots her proud dad posted were nothing more than "some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress".

Big sister Brandi, 29, tells Entertainment Tonight she knew straight away gossip about a wedding was way off, because Miley would not have got married in such a simple dress.

"I was like '(Get married) in that top? What, are you, crazy?'" Brandi chuckles. "She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just, like, the frilly top she was wearing in the photo."

Tish agrees, "If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!"

Brandi and Tish will be showing off their own style in new makeover show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, and Miley's mom is hoping her most famous daughter will come to her for help and advice when she does get married.

"I would have always been working on her (Miley's) house or her wedding... or whatever," Tish tells the outlet.

