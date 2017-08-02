Miley Cyrus: 'My parents' marriage woes have been great lessons in love'

Share

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce twice before couples counseling sessions helped him repair his marriage to Tish.

Miley Cyrus has learned to "celebrate" her evolving relationship with fiance Liam Hemsworth after witnessing her parents struggle to keep their marriage together.

The pop superstar's country singer dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, initially filed for divorce from her mom Tish in 2010, only for the couple to reconcile a year later (11). The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker moved to end their 19-year marriage again in 2013, but they decided to keep working on their relationship after seeking help in couples counseling.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who have five children together, have been happy together ever since, but Miley admits watching them deal with their marital woes has helped her better understand the ups and downs of her own romance with The Hunger Games star Liam.

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," she told Cosmopolitan magazine. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

Miley appears to be putting the life lesson into practice after reconciling with the Australian actor in late 2015, two years after they initially called off their 2012 engagement.

She previously shared her thoughts on their romantic reunion in a candid interview on Sirius XM show Hits 1 in Hollywood, explaining, "People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true. But also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."

Meanwhile, Miley, 24, also used her new Cosmopolitan interview to gush about her godmother, country icon Dolly Parton, joking the best thing about their relationship is "having access to her closet".

After laughing off her quip, she shared, "Seriously, watching the way she treats people with love and respect. Always a reminder to me and my family of what is important. Never let success change your heart."

© Cover Media