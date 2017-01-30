Milla Jovovich can't stand contoured make-up looks

Share

Actress Milla Jovovich is "obsessed" with Tom Ford's make-up collection.

Milla Jovovich isn't a fan of the heavily contoured make-up look.

The Resident Evil actress first rose to prominence as a model after landing campaigns for the likes of Versace and Giorgio Armani, before becoming a brand ambassador for L'Oreal in 1998.

While Milla is used to wearing all sorts of beauty looks for her modelling and film work, she prefers natural make-up over the heavy contouring style and chiseled cheekbone-look as popularized by reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

"I'm not a big fan of contouring. It reminds me of skid marks on people's faces," she told Us Weekly, adding that she always keeps her make-up bag stocked with a few favorite products. "I'm obsessed with Tom Ford make-up. Period. Their Ravageur lipstick is a beautiful color. I've also got Make Up For Ever HD Powder."

When she's off-duty, Milla ensures that her favorite handbag is stocked with Chloe sunglasses, YSL clip-on earrings, a glass nail file, tissues and napkins. The 41-year-old also likes to carry a Moleskine journal and pencils so she can make notes or doodle.

"If the kids do something hilarious, I jot it down," she smiled.

And as the mother of two daughters, Ever, nine and Dashiel, 21 months, whom she shares with husband Paul W.S. Anderson, Milla always carries a bunch of healthy snacks with her too.

"I have a snack or two in my bag for the girls. My oldest daughter is a fan of Nori seaweed," shared the brunette beauty. "And they are apple lovers, so I'll always have one and a bag of dried bananas for the baby."

