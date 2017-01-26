Milla Jovovich's daughter was in acting class for years to prepare for film role

Share

The former model's daughter was a natural on set.

Milla Jovovich's daughter has been in acting class since she was five to prepare for her role in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

The nine-year-old makes her big screen acting debut as the Red Queen in the action film franchise's finale and Milla admits she was so nervous about putting little Ever Gabo in the movie, she insisted her daughter attend regular acting classes years before filming started.

"She was actually seven-and-a-half when we filmed it and I mean she's so fabulous," Milla told breakfast show Good Morning America on Thursday (26Jan17). "She's been asking to be an actress since she was five, which of course terrified me.

"I said, 'OK, but you got to go to acting classes... It's on the weekends, so you might not want to give up your Saturdays and she did and she's been in acting class every week since then. She loves it."

And she was impressed by how natural her daughter was on set.

"She's amazing, so professional, but she's a set baby," she added. "There's Army brats and movie brats. So she's definitely a movie brat in that sense, so she's feeling very comfortable and I couldn't believe I didn't have to go into mom mode at all."

But little Ever Gabo is still too young to see her movie debut as the Red Queen. Asked if the nine-year-old will get a special pass, mom Milla told TMZ, "Of course not", before joking she and her husband, the film's director Paul W.S. Anderson, have "explained" the plot to her.

The 40-year-old opened up about reprising her Resident Evil role for the last time in the sixth film in 2016, revealing she was having a hard time saying goodbye to the character.

"I feel like, at the moment, I'm kind of in the middle of it in a way," she told Variety.com. "My husband is just finishing the edit and is just starting to do a little bit of press. I'll feel it in a couple of years. Normally, it's two or three and we'll make another one. I think in a couple of years I'll say, 'Wow, I really miss Alice and I miss that franchise'."

The film hits cinemas on Friday (27Jan17).

