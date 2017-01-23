Millie Bobby Brown poses for new Calvin Klein campaign

Millie Bobby Brown
Posted by Cover Media on January 23, 2017 at 4:00 am
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been tapped by Calvin Klein for the brand's new campaign.

Millie Bobby Brown is Calvin Klein's new poster girl.

The 12-year-old shot to fame after being cast as the lead in Netflix's smash hit series Stranger Things. The part of Eleven, a child with extreme supernatural powers, required the young actress to shave her hair off, and her short do has now become a signature look.

American label Calvin Klein, helmed by Raf Simons, has now put Millie and her choppy haircut front and center of its new campaign.

Uploading one of the images to her Instagram account, Millie told her 2.5 million followers she was "so honored to be a part of this".

"A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally" -- Calvin Klein By Appointment," she added in the caption.

In the shot, Millie rocks a high fashion look, wearing a yellow, burgundy and red fringed top over a white T-shirt, tucked into tailored red trousers, which matches the red tassels on her top.

Posing with her hands casually in her trouser pockets, Millie gazes directly into the camera with her short hair styled into a deep side part, giving the whole vibe an androgynous feel.

Models Natalie Westling, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Kiki Willems also star in the campaign.

Fans have already gone crazy for the image, with many of her Instagram followers congratulating her on the gig.

Millie first showed off her model credentials in October (16), when she posed for Interview magazine. It was Millie's first major magazine cover and the accompanying punk-inspired black and white imagery made Millie look a lot older than her pre-teen years.

© Cover Media

