Millie Bobby Brown takes time off after 'working too hard'

The 13-year-old actress said she needed to recover from a really long shoot for Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown has pulled out of a scheduled appearance so she can take time off to rest.

The 13-year-old Stranger Things star cancelled an appearance at Collective Con in Florida on Saturday (25Mar17), telling fans she was in desperate need of some time off thanks to her demanding schedule.

"Hey guys, I've never had to do one of these videos before. But I've had to cancel at Collective Con last minute, which is something I've never done and I'm planning on never doing again," she said in a clip posted on Instagram.

"I just think I've worked too hard and I have to rest as I've had a really long shoot and I'm still filming Stranger Things. I'm sorry to everyone who's going and I promise you guys I'm going to get back to you. I love you guys all, thank you so much for your continued support and thank you."

Collective Con, held this weekend (25-26Mar17) in Jacksonville, sent their well wishes to the actress, posting on Twitter: "A special message from Millie Bobby Brown! Get some rest and feel better soon."

Millie's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp also pulled out of the event for unspecified reasons.

The actress was due to sign autographs at the pop culture conference, and take photos with fans for a fee of $50-60 (£40-50).

The British child star has a jam-packed schedule at the moment, after recently stepping out for red carpet events during New York Fashion Week in February (17), and filming the second series of Stranger Things.

The acclaimed series is set to return to Netflix on 31 October (17).

