Mindy Kaling can never have enough sparkle

Costume designer Salvador Perez has shared some of his favorite Mindy Kaling looks.

The Mindy Project costume designer Salvador Perez loves that Mindy Kaling demands lots of color and sparkle in her outfits.

The American star has become a household name thanks to the award-winning series, with Salvador shortlisted for an Emmy Award in 2015 for his work in the wardrobe department.

“This job is the dream job,” the designer told America’s InStyle. “Most of my career it’s been like, ‘Oh, too much color. Too much sparkle.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, I want more color. I want more sparkle,’ and the little kid in me loves that.”

As well as being bold with her TV outfits, Mindy is just as colorful in real life when it comes to her clothes. Choosing some of his favorite looks that the 38-year-old has donned over the years, Salvador shared what gets the actress excited in the style stakes.

"I loved the way the coral moved," he said of the dress he designed for the 2016 Costume Designers Guild Awards. "She loved it so much we cut it up and made it into a cocktail dress and she wore it in an episode where she went to a club. I love that we re-purposed that.”

Salvador also custom-made the dress she wore to last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The low-cut black number showed off just the right amount of cleavage, with crystal beading covering the left side of her bust. The pair opts for high-end designs too, including a red floral shirt and shorts combo from Moschino which she wore on the show.

"She didn’t used to wear florals at all. And I showed her that you just have to find the right floral. It shouldn’t be tiny and repetitive. It should have movement or be sort of sporadic flowers," Salvador recalled.

© Cover Media