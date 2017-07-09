Minka Kelly details 'easy, breezy' summer wardrobe

Share

Minka Kelly is so bad at applying make-up that she doesn’t bother wearing it on a daily basis.

Minka Kelly opts for "easy" outfits when it comes to her summer wardrobe.

The 37-year-old actress lives in Los Angeles, where the sun is almost always shining. And to cope with the heat, Minka has adopted a certain style of dressing – the less fussy, the better!

During a chat with Us Weekly magazine, Minka described her style as “comfortable, easy, breezy” and added of her outfits of choice: “Something easy and not fussy that I don't have to fidget with.”

Flowing maxi skirts and loose long dresses are among Minka’s favorites, along with fashionABLE’s slides.

The stunning star works closely with the clothing and accessories brand, which employs women in areas of extreme poverty, and loves their comfortable $78 (£60) sandals.

“Our slides are my favorite," Minka smiled. "They're so comfortable. They mold to your feet. I live in them."

Minka’s approach to make-up is similar to her wardrobe ideals. So, unless she’s attending a red carpet event, the actress prefers to go bare-faced – mainly because she has no idea how to apply make-up herself.

"It's usually just a little mascara and ChapStick," she said of her daily regime. "I'm not good at applying (make-up), so I don't wear much unless I have a professional putting it on!"

When it comes to feeling comfortable, the Friday Nights Lights star is all about surrounding herself with her friends and family. And there’s one other aspect of her look that makes her feel relaxed.

"I feel my most comfortable when I'm around my friends and people who love me and people that I love. I guess that's when I feel the most comfortable,” she said, before adding: "And when I'm not wearing heels!"

