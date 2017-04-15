Minnie Driver desperate to join Will & Grace reunion

Share

The star featured as the mistress of Megan Mullally's onscreen husband.

British actress Minnie Driver is desperately appealing to network bosses to invite her to join the upcoming Will & Grace revival.

In January (17), officials at NBC confirmed long-running rumors they were bringing back the beloved TV sitcom for a 10-episode run.

The order has since been extended to 12 installments, with the show's four original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally all signing on for the reunion.

Minnie appeared on the hit series on a number of occasions as Lorraine Finster, Mullally's onscreen love rival, and she is eager to reprise her mistress character for the new episodes.

"I will die if I'm not in the Will & Grace reboot," she told The Los Angeles Times.

"There's nothing I wouldn't do," she continued, as she appealed to co-creator Max Mutchnick. "I'd do anything... there's nowhere Lorraine Finster couldn't have gone. She could be marrying Prince Harry. Let's say she's marrying Prince Harry!"

Show officials have yet to respond to Minnie's public plea.

Will & Grace aired for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, and in December (16), Megan, who played Karen Walker on the comedy, teased fans about a possible revival during an appearance on talk show Watch What Happens Live.

"Well, there is some interest and people have been talking, there's some rumors," she said. "From what I can tell, a lot of people really want the show to come back so we'll see what happens."

Upon the announcement of the show's return in January (17), Debra took to Twitter and exclaimed, "IT'S OFFICIAL!!! THE GANG IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER on @NBC!!"

"I am thrilled to confirm that #WillAndGrace is coming back to @NBC for the 2017/18 season for 10 eps," Sean added. "Hey... can I carpool with one of you guys to work?"

