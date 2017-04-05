Minnie Mouse gets a shiny new makeover

Share

Minnie Mouse posed with models Lily Aldridge and Stella Maxwell, singer Nicki Minaj and even Kim Kardashian at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards.

Minnie Mouse has been given something of a style makeover by Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet.

The Disney favorite has been wearing her trademark polka dots since her introduction in 1928, with her famous red and white incarnation coming about in the ‘70s.

Minnie got something of a makeover though at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on Sunday (02Apr17), although Stacey did stick with the iconic polka dot pattern.

“Minnie's dress is satin with crystal-covered polka dots. Each polka dot is covered in over 100 hand-applied jet black crystals!” Stacey gushed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is honestly something I would wear! I love polka dots and the shape is based on one of our signature party dress styles.”

The dress also had a fun interior, with the polka dots replaced with red lips for the lining material.

Stacey added red shoes and a rose garland for her headpiece to complete the look.

“I love flower crowns, so we decided she should have a crown made of beautiful red silk flowers,” the designer noted.

“I did some research, but I really wanted to give her a modern look versus something that she had worn before. Polka dots are very Alice + Olivia and very Minnie, so it felt like the right design convergence.”

This isn’t Minnie’s first foray into fashion; the stylish mouse has previously worked with Alber Elbaz, Christian Siriano and Olympia Le-Tan.

