Mira Sorvino surprises fans at Romy and Michele's High School Reunion screening

Posted by Cover Media on March 28, 2017 at 4:00 am
The star has always been open to a movie sequel.

Actress Mira Sorvino marked the 20th anniversary of her cult comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion by making a surprise appearance at a fan screening in Los Angeles.

The star stunned attendees at Saturday's (25Mar17) event at the Palace Theatre by joining screenwriter Robin Schiff to discuss the 1997 film, in which Mira and co-star Lisa Kudrow featured as slackers trying to convince their old classmates they had become huge successes.

Speaking to the audience, Mira admitted she was still in awe at how popular the movie remains after so many years.

"There's something about it that touches so many people and people can relate to it and it seems not to get old and everyone remembers being that person in high school who needs to rise above, and the friendship and crazy fashion and all of that," she said, according to People.com.

"I did this movie because I was a geek in high school, I hated high school, but I had a couple of amazing friends and I related to the Romy and Michele story because it reminded me of me and my best friends."

At the event, Mira also reiterated her hopes for a possible sequel, which has long been rumored, but has yet to become a reality.

"We've always been interested, and it sounds like you're interested, so hopefully yes (we will make a sequel), but I can't say," she explained. "Robin would write it and we would be in it and we would love you to come see it."

© Cover Media

