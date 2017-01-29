Miranda Kerr on 'great' terms with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Share

The model shares son Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando, who has been dating Katy for more than a year.

Miranda Kerr has a "great relationship" with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel welcomed son Flynn with husband Orlando in 2011, but the beautiful couple split after three years of marriage in 2013. Now, Miranda is engaged to Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel, while Orlando has been dating Katy for more than a year.

Revealing that the foursome gets along well, Miranda shares that she now thinks of her 40-year-old ex-husband as more like a brother than a former lover.

"We're a modern family," the 33-year-old told People on Friday (27Jan17). "Orlando and I are literally like family, he's like a brother to me. It's very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky."

The Australian native, who was speaking at the Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles, also shared details on the sweet relationship between her six-year-old son and the Roar hitmaker.

"They're great. They get along really well," she gushed.

Miranda talked about the love she has for her son, and divulged that he loves to be creative, and especially enjoys drawing. "He draws caricatures and faces. He likes to build things as well. It's just fun to do that. He loves it," she shared.

Miranda and Evan announced their engagement last July (16), after dating for more than a year. Orlando and Katy sparked rumors they were dating at a Golden Globes party last January (16), with the singer meeting Flynn for the first time just one month later (Feb16).

Katy recently threw a huge party earlier this month (Jan17) to celebrate her boyfriend's 40th birthday, with celebrity guests wearing onesies with Orlando's face emblazoned on them.

