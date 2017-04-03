Miranda Lambert makes history with eighth consecutive win at ACM Awards

Share

Miranda Lambert attended the ceremony with boyfriend Anderson East and also performed her hit Tin Man.

Miranda Lambert made history at Sunday night's (02Apr17) Academy of Country Music Awards when she became the first-ever singer to win the Female Vocalist of the Year gong eight years running.

The 33-year-old songstress has won the award every year since 2009 and tied for the honour with Reba McEntire in 2016. This year it was all Miranda though, with the Little Red Wagon star beating Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris to be named the winner.

Taking to the stage to accept the prize, Miranda praised her fellow female country singers making a name for themselves in the industry, telling the audience: "Thank you so much guys. It really means the world to me. Carrie can see me under the table. We've agreed on that! I'm just glad to see females kicking ass these days. I'm so proud to be a part of that. So cheers to all of us girls out there dreaming. Thanks fans, thanks ACMs, thanks to my family and friends... I love you all."

Miranda, who attended the ceremony at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with boyfriend Anderson East, also took home the Album of the Year prize for her record The Weight of These Wings.

Despite missing out on the Female Vocalist of the Year prize, Maren still had a victorious evening as she went home with the New Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Over on the male front, Jason Aldean was awarded the Entertainer of the Year gong, while Jon Pardi was presented with the New Male Vocalist of the Year prize.

It was a big night for Thomas Rhett, who was named Male Vocalist of the Year and also won the award for Song of the Year for his track Die a Happy Man.

Florida Georgia Line took home the Single Record of the Year prize for their track H.O.L.Y., and also were presented with the gong for Vocal Event of the Year for their song May We All.

The full list of winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards is as follows:

Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year: Thomas Rhett

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Songwriter of the Year: Lori McKenna

Album of the Year: The Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line Song of the Year: Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Video of the Year: Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Vocal Event of the Year: May We All – Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

