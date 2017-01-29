Mischa Barton had drink spiked while celebrating birthday with friends

Mischa Barton
Posted by Cover Media on January 29, 2017 at 12:30 am
The actress was celebrating her 31st birthday with friends on Wednesday (25Jan17).

Mischa Barton insists her recent hospitalization for "erratic behavior" was due to her drinks being spiked at a bar.

The 31-year-old actress was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday morning (26Jan17) after celebrating her birthday with friends.

Sources told TMZ.com that The O.C. star was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood, ranting about her mother and accusing her of being a witch.

Police received multiple calls from neighbors about her odd behavior, and upon arrival officers reportedly found her wearing only a dress shirt and tie. She was then voluntarily transported to Cedars-Sinai for a mental evaluation.

In a statement to People on Friday (27Jan17), Mischa confirmed she had been released from hospital, and claimed someone gave her GHB, known as a date rape drug, while she was out with friends on Wednesday night (25Jan17).

"On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours," she said.

"I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well."

Mischa also thanked the health professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their care, and hoped her story would serve as a reminder that young people need to be cautious when drinking at bars.

"This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings," added Mischa.

© Cover Media

