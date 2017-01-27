Mischa Barton hospitalized after backyard rant

Share

The former The O.C. star was wearing nothing but a shirt and tie when police responded to reports of her odd behavior.

Actress Mischa Barton has reportedly been hospitalized for a mental evaluation after a bizarre incident at her home in West Hollywood on Thursday morning (26Jan17).

Sources tell TMZ police officers were called to her pad after neighbors reported her odd behavior, claiming she was hanging over her backyard fence and ranting about her mother being a witch.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to a call about a possible overdose and reportedly found Mischa wearing only a dress shirt and tie.

Police sources tell the news outlet Mischa was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.

The actress' mental health has caused concern in the past - following her exit from teen drama The O.C. in 2006, she hit headlines for a 2007 DUI arrest, a stint in rehab, and an emotional breakdown in 2009.

Last year (16), Mischa accused her estranged mother, Nuala, of stalling the planned sale of their Beverly Hills mansion, a year after suing her for fraud and accusing her of stealing money.

Barton alleged her mother had rigged the paperwork on the purchase of the California property to give herself co-ownership of her seven-bedroom pad, and then took out loans against the house before kicking her daughter out.

The case was dismissed in February (16), after the two women agreed to sell the house to help them both settle financial debts, but in legal papers filed in May (16), Mischa claimed Nuala had reneged on the deal by refusing access to potential buyers. Mischa's lawyer asked the judge overseeing the case to place a trustee in charge of securing a sale.

Nuala hit back at the "heinous" and "false" accusations in her own court response, lodged in June (16), insisting her daughter was the one to blame for the delay of the property sale.

The two women have since accepted a $7 million bid on the home.

Mischa attempted to launch a career comeback with a stint on talent show Dancing With the Stars last year (16), but she became the second celebrity to be booted off the show in April (16).

In November (16), she became the unlikely co-host of TV car show Joyride. The six-episode motor enthusiast show premiered on the Esquire Network on 15 November (16).

