Mischa Barton opens up about sex tape horror in emotional interview

Share

Mischa Barton will also open up about her bizarre hospitalization incident in January (17) during her interview on Dr. Phil.

Mischa Barton has detailed the "emotional abuse" she has suffered through her ex shopping around a sex tape.

The former The O.C. actress staged a press conference earlier in March (17) when she revealed an ex-lover had been trying to sell the sex tape, which was allegedly filmed without her consent, to various adult entertainment companies for release.

Mischa obtained restraining orders against both Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw as she suspected one or both could be involved in the sale, and her lawyer Lisa Bloom said anyone who contributes to the publication of the explicit footage would face jail time.

The 31-year-old has now sat down for an interview with U.S. host Dr. Phil McGraw on an episode of talk show Dr. Phil, in which she revealed she was first made aware of the sex tape several months ago.

"Somebody came up to me on the street, outside of the building and said, 'there's something I need to tell you,'" she said. "I didn't believe it at first, I couldn't believe it because I loved this person and didn't think it was possible and I later learned that it was entirely possible."

She denied she was threatened about the release, labelling it "complete emotional blackmail" instead, as she was unable to control the situation.

"There's not much you can do. It's really out of your hands," she continued. "It was a crime, it is a serious crime to tape people without their knowledge like that and I had made mistake of putting myself in that situation with the person so I just removed myself from it as quickly as I could and then it just continued to be complete emotional abuse after that for the last several, several months."

The sex tape news came just weeks after Mischa was hospitalized following a bizarre incident in January (17), when Los Angeles police found the actress hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood, wearing nothing but a shirt and tie, and ranting about her estranged mother.

She claimed she had been given the date rape drug GHB while she was out celebrating her birthday with friends, and she is also due to talk about that incident in the episode of Dr. Phil, which airs in full on Monday (03Apr17).

© Cover Media