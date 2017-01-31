Mischa Barton praises fans for support following hospitalization

Share

The actress claims she was hospitalized after her drink was spiked with date rape drug GHB.

Mischa Barton is thanking her fans for their support following her recent hospitalization following a bizarre incident at her home last week (ends27Jan17).

The 31-year-old actress was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after celebrating her birthday with friends.

Sources told TMZ.com The O.C. star was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood, wearing nothing but a shirt and tie, and ranting about her estranged mother.

Police received multiple calls from her neighbors about her odd behavior, and she was voluntarily transported to Cedars-Sinai for a mental evaluation.

In a statement to People on Friday (27Jan17), Mischa confirmed she had been released from hospital, and claimed someone gave her GHB, known as a date rape drug, while she was out with friends earlier in the week.

"On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours," she said.

"I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well."

The actress has now taken to Twitter to praise her fans for standing by her during the drama, while asking for privacy from the media.

"Thank you so much for all the love guys," she writes. "It means the world to me. There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever. From the bottom of my heart. We shall over come."

"To members of the press please respect my privacy," she adds.

© Cover Media