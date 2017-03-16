  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Mischa Barton slaps two exes with restraining orders over se...

Mischa Barton slaps two exes with restraining orders over sex tape

Mischa Barton slaps two exes with restraining orders over sex tape
Mischa Barton
Posted by Cover Media on March 16, 2017 at 12:30 am
The star branded the sex tape drama her "absolute worst fear".

Mischa Barton has obtained a restraining order against a second ex-boyfriend amid suspicions he is responsible for attempting to leak a sex tape featuring the actress.

The O.C. star hired attorney Lisa Bloom to keep the explicit footage from being made public, after reports suggested the tape had already been offered up to various adult film company bosses for release.

The two women held a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday (15Mar17), when Bloom revealed a judge had already granted Mischa one protective order against an unnamed former lover, and claimed anyone who helps to publish the unauthorized footage would face jail.

It has since emerged the actress obtained restraining orders against both Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw on Tuesday (14Mar17), as she suspects one or both could be involved in shopping the sex tape for $500,000.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, she confirmed dating Zacharias in October (16), and accused him of taking videos of the then-couple "having intimate relations, photos of me naked in the shower, and other videos and photos of me unclothed".

Mischa insists the images were taken without her knowledge or permission, and claims she dumped Zacharias when she learned he was only with her because she was famous.

She went on to date Shaw, a former friend of Zacharias, and discovered Jon had boasted about having explicit images and videos of Barton.

She insists Shaw also used her for her fame and reportedly forged her signature on checks.

Both men have been ordered to stay away from Mischa and they have been banned from selling, distributing, giving away or showing any footage they have of the actress.

The latest developments come hours after Mischa broke her silence about the "painful" betrayal at the press conference.

"My absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras," she declared. "Then I learned something even worse: that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."

© Cover Media

Related news

Mischa Barton crashes U-Haul into apartment building - report

Posted on 13/02/2017
The actress has yet to comment on the accident.

Mischa Barton's lawyer threatens legal action over sex tape

Posted on 14/03/2017
The actress' attorney insists the racy footage was recorded without her consent.

Joni Sledge died of natural causes - report

Posted on 14/03/2017
The disco queen was found dead at her home in Arizona on Friday.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

March 2017 Snowstorm: Best Pictures

All photo albums

Facebook